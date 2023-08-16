Rebecca Jean Brinkman peacefully passed away on August 12th 2023. She was born to Vincent (Vince) and Harriet Smith in Mitchell, SD on May 7th, 1954.

In Mitchell, she met and married Martin Pietz in 1969 and were blessed with four children.

On August 15, 1979 Becky and Dennis Brinkman married in Roy, Utah. Together they had a daughter, and she gained two sons. They made their home in Rapid City, SD.

Becky was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed having her family with her over the Christmas holiday when she made cookies and candy. She loved Disney and Mickey Mouse. Her passions included painting and crafting. She loved to explore the Black Hills taking motorcycle rides with her husband.

Becky will be remembered by her devoted husband of 44 years, Dennis; brother, Roger (Sandra) Smith; children, Kevin (Tanya) Pietz, Gregory (Lori) Peitz, Bruce Pietz, Melissa (Nick) Voorhees, Kimberly Larson, Christopher Brinkman, and Matthew (Toni) Brinkman; many grandchildren, including, but not limited to, Cameron (Rebecca) Brinkman, Macaia Larson, Anthony Larson, and Wyatt Nygaard; along with many other family members and friends who loved her dearly.

Becky was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother, Harold “Butch” Smith.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am at Kirk Funeral home. Services to follow after at 11:00am with a burial at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:30pm.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.