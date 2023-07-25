Raymond W. Neuroth, Sr., 91, Sioux Falls, peacefully passed away July 23, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at the Bethesda Nursing Home in Beresford.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established in Ray’s honor.

Ray and his family ran the Zesto Drive-in from 1967 to 1976 in Mitchell, SD.

Ray is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth; his four daughters, Brenda (Craig) Bainbridge, Carlotta (Owen) McKittrick, Barbara (Scott) Phillips, and Juliann Neuroth Body; one son, Ray Neuroth II; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com