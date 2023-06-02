Raymond Feldman, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 6, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.

Raymond Feldman was born in Liverpool, England, on March 3, 1940. He was the son of Nathaniel and Ivy Feldman. He moved to the U.S. in 1967. Soon after Ray moved, his fiancé Elizabeth Blanchard joined him in the states immigrating from England also. Ray and Liz married and lived many places eventually setting in Mitchell, SD. Together they had 3 children, Nicholas, Adam, and Caroline.

Ray was an active member of the communities wherever he lived. He helped start and coached, Mitchell’s first youth soccer program in the early ’80s. He was also the president of the Quarterback Club for a number of years. Ray also volunteered for many organizations including the Red Cross.

Ray was a passionate Liverpool Football Club supporter. One of Ray’s biggest joys was making people laugh. He cherished his grandkids and made them laugh by telling legendary stories, some appropriate, some not so much. In his retirement years, he could be spotted at open mic nights doing Standup comedy.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his children, Adam Feldman and Caroline Myers; grandchildren, Emma Feldman, Piper Myers, and Kirby Myers; and his brother, David Feldman.

Ray is now reunited with his son, Nick Feldman, in Heaven.