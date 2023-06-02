Phyllis Sorensen, 98, of White Lake, SD, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Aurora-Brule Nursing Home in White Lake. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in White Lake with a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at White Lake Cemetery. Pastor Lemcke will officiate the services. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Phyllis Adele Sorensen was born July 19, 1924, in White Lake, SD, on the family farm to Ted and Doris (Dey) Scott. She grew up in White Lake where she graduated high school before earning her teaching degree from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD. She first taught in Armour and Chamberlain, the only two years Phyllis lived away from White Lake, before beginning her teaching career back home.

Phyllis married Anker Sorensen on July 18, 1946, in White Lake. Phyllis taught in White Lake for over thirty years while Anker farmed and drove school bus. Together they raised two daughters, Margo and Kris.

Phyllis was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Fortnightly and Bridge Clubs, and Trinity Ladies Aids. She loved teaching and continued to teach everyone around her until the end.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Margo Sommerfeld of Dell Rapids, and Kris (John) Kieffer of White Lake; grandchildren: Nate (Sarah, Bryce, and Leah) Sommerfeld of Dell Rapids, Matt (Shelly, Chase, and Kayla) Sommerfeld of Tea, Frani (Jesse, Samuel, Lucas, and Simon) Kampshoff of Yankton, and Mindi (Chirag, Nehvin, and Lola) Rana of Mokena, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anker; her parents; siblings, Arvid Scott, Doris Dravland, and Roger Scott; son-in-law, David Sommerfeld; parents-in-law, Soren and Dagmar Sorensen; and many cousins, classmates, and friends.