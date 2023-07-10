Philip Lee Aylward, Alexandria, SD, formally of Phoenix, AZ died Friday, July 7, 2023. No funeral services at this time; interment will be held at a later date.

Son of Philip James Aylward, he was born August 12, 1954. The third in a family of six siblings. He graduated from Hanson High School, joined the Army, serving 8 years. He was then employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier until he retired.

He will be missed by siblings and many nieces and nephews of multiple generations.

Condolences may be mailed to 511 Walnut Street, Alexandria, SD 57311-8800. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel, Mitchell, SD