Patrick Lee Schaffer, 61, of Omaha, NE, passed away on May 28, 2023 after a lengthy series of health challenges.

A celebration of life will be held at the residence of Gene and Jackie Kessler, 4705 Valley View LN in Mitchell, SD. Family and friends are invited to gather any time from 11AM to 2PM on Saturday June 3.

Pat was born in Mitchell, SD to Jim and Doris Schaffer on May 17, 1962. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1980. He also attended Mitchel Vocational Technical School and the School of Mines in Rapid City. Pat’s talent for electrical and computer technology took him to the California Institute of Technology, where he worked on radio telescopes. He eventually settled in Omaha NE, where he worked as a network engineer and administrator.

Pat served in the SD and CA Army National Guard where he attained the rank of sergeant.

His loves included his motorcycle, his cats, collecting guns, movies, making party mix, fixing things, Taco Johns, his Army truck, and spending time with his family. He acted tough, but had a tremendous heart and willingness to help all who needed it.

He was preceded in death by his brother Joe Schaffer and his father Jim Schaffer. He is survived by his mother (Doris Schaffer), his siblings (Rene DeJong, Connie (Larry) Mutchler, Bill (Connie) Schaffer, Eric (Gwen) Schaffer, his sister-in-law (Brenda Schaffer) and 7 nieces and nephews (Joe DeJong, Kelly and Jim Mutchler, Mark and Annika Schaffer, Payton and Ethan Schaffer)

Pat will be interred in the Servicemen’s Memorial Park of Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, SD. Memorial donations will be distributed to an animal shelter in Pat’s name.