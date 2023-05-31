Patricia “Patty/Pat” G. (Johnston) Clark, age 77, passed away in Austin, MN on May 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones and went peacefully.

Patty was born on July 16, 1945, to Francis and Anna (McConnell) Johnston in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She had three older sisters, Bernice, Rosie, and Marge. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church. Pat graduated from Notre Dame High School in Mitchell, SD. She worked as a teen in a bakery and photo studio retouching photos, in Mitchell. Pat later worked at Gerard School and then for DHIA (Dairy Herds Testing Supervisor) before she retired.

On March 31, 1967, she married Rollie Clark, and had four children in that marriage. Pat enjoyed 20 years owning a lake home in Walker, MN, before moving back to Austin to be closer to family. She enjoyed many vacations, hiking, biking, gardening, baking, and spending time with loved ones. Throughout her adult life her and Rollie remodeled houses and sold them, learning everything on the whim.

Patricia was a kindhearted person, and all the kids and grandchildren could feel her strong love. She always gave the best advice and knew exactly how to problem solve anything life threw at her or anyone else in her family. She had the best sense of humor, and sometimes it was a little dark, which all the kids inherited. She didn’t take life too seriously and always found a positive in everything.

She is survived by her husband, Rollie Clark; children, Andy (Teva) Clark of Apache Junction, AZ, William (Nicole) Clark of Lovettsville, VA, Callie Martell of Austin, MN, and Lindsay (Taylor Bowers) Clark of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Olivia, Gage, Chance, Zane, Jett, Jordan, Dylan, Draven, Dominic, Zander, and Celina; as well as one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Bernice Daniel and Marge Murray; and best friend papillon, Marty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; son-in-law, Paul Martell; sister, Rosie Solma; and best friend, Sherry Burmeister.

Thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice for making sure she was pain free and giving her the emotional and spiritual support that she needed in this transition. A special thank you to Tara, Ana, Loren, and Emma, but really everyone was wonderful.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30th, 2023, in the Ruby Rupner Auditorium at the Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.