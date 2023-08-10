Norman Dale Ligtenberg, age 74, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Norman was born on May 28, 1949 in Parkston, South Dakota and grew up on a farm near Corsica, South Dakota and graduated high school there. Received a Chemical Engineering degree from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1971. Retired from 3M after 34 years of service in Mitchell, South Dakota and Maplewood, Minnesota sites. He has been cheering on grandchildren for life, school and sports for the last several years and will continue from a seat a bit further in the outfield. “I know you can do it….”

Preceded in death by wife, Diane; parents, Roy and Lena (DeBoer) Ligtenberg; and infant brother, Leroy; In-laws, Lyle and Evelyn Holleman; and nieces, Tamara Ligtenberg and Rachel Terveen.

Survived by sons, Kerry (Sara) Ligtenberg and Kevin (Charline) Ligtenberg; four grandchildren; Reese, Myles, Ryder, and Ava Ligtenberg; brothers, Gene (Joanne) Ligtenberg and Larry (Diane) Ligtenberg; sister, Marcia (Rod) Bormann; sister-in-law, Laura (John) Terveen; brother-in-law, Bob (Jackie) Holleman; and nieces and nephews.

“My final prayer is for more caring & sharing; do away with greed & hatred.”- Norm

Funeral Service 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Crossroads Church (Woodbury Campus), 5900 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, Minnesota 55129. Burial will follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

Memorials preferred to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology or American Red Cross. Arrangements by Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneral.com 651-459-2483