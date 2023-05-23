99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Norma Jean Parce

Published May 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM

Norma Jean Parce, 94, of Woonsocket, SD, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Letcher Community Church; visitation will be an hour prior. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Mitchell, SD. Norma is survived by her children; Larry Parce, Letcher, SD, Gene (Nerissa) Parce, Letcher, SD, Ann Stange, Woonsocket, SD, Curtis (Liz) Parce, Letcher, SD, Teri (Jim) Edwards, Letcher, SD, 14 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, her parents, three brothers, Duane, Monte, and Roland, and son-in-law, John Stange. see www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit

