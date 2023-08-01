Mary Lou Ehrke

RAPID CITY - Mary Lou (Scheurenbrand) Ehrke passed away on July 29, 2023, in Rapid City, S.D. She was born February 8, 1935, at Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, S.D. She attended grades 1-4 at Longfellow Grade School in Mitchell. Her family moved to Rapid City, S.D. in August 1945, where she attended school and graduated from High School in 1953. She then attended South Dakota State College and graduated from the College of Pharmacy in June of 1957. On December 7, 1957, she married Robert W. Ehrke in Mitchell, S.D.

They moved to Spearfish, S.D., and then to Rapid City in 1962 where Mary Lou and her husband Bob opened Professional Villa Pharmacy, which later became Western Hills Pharmacy. Mary Lou was a pharmacist at both Rapid City Regional Hospital and Western Hills Pharmacy.

In retirement she enjoyed traveling and volunteering at The Journey Museum and serving on the Salvation Army Board. She was also a member of Questers, PEO and the First Congregational Church in Rapid City, S.D.

She was proceeded in death by her brother, Kenneth Scheurenbrand in 1941, and her parents Walter and Mildred Scheurenbrand, parental grandparents, Gottlieb and Fredericka Scheurenbrand and maternal grandparents Willie and Alice Rudloff.

She is survived by her husband, Bob, daughters Carol Bartnett of St Louis, MO., and Barbara (John) Howe, Boerne, TX., granddaughter Elizabeth Howe, Phoenix, A.Z., grandson LT John Thomas (Ellen) Howe, Cardiff, CA., Brian Lihs (Amber) and great-granddaughter Eleanor, St Louis, MO.,

Private interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to South Dakota State University Foundation or First Congregational Church of Rapid City. Condolences may be sent to the family at 255 Texas St, Apt 207, Rapid City, SD 57701.

