Mary Knight

Mary Kight, 81, died on August 15, 2023, at Avantara in Huron, SD after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 AM Friday, August 25, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Servicemen’s Cemetery.

Mary is survived by her two children: Janet (James) Anderson and Daniel (Jennifer) Kight; three grandchildren: Lena Parker, Brianna Kight, and Erika Kight; three great-grandchildren: Daniel Parker, Hunter Parker and Addisen Parker; and a brother, Melvin Kessler.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Kight; her parents, and her siblings: Harold Kessler, Elvina Crawford, Dorothy Fettig, Anthony (Tony) Kessler, and Clarence Kessler.

See willfuneralchapel.com for full obit