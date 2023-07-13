Mary Ellen Murphy, 95, died April 4, 2023. She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Madison, SD, to Edward and Emma (Minnaert) Richter. She graduated from St. Thomas High School in Madison, SD, and St. Joseph School of Nursing in Mitchell, SD. She was married to John Murphy on September 12, 1949. Together they owned and operated funeral homes in Yankton, SD, Mitchell, SD and Trinidad, CO. In addition to raising seven children she worked as a registered nurse in San Francisco, CA, while John attended mortuary college, followed by working in hospitals in the communities they lived in which included Yankton, SD, Mitchell, SD and briefly in Trinidad, CO

She and John moved to Trinidad, CO in Nov. of 1981 and purchased the Mullare Funeral Home which then became the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home. Mary Ellen worked alongside her husband John until his passing in 1993 and continued to help her son Tom when he assumed ownership. She remained active in the business until recently.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her six brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children Mike, Boulder, CO; Sharon Finefrock, Virginia Beach, VA; Joey (Chuck) Larson, Sioux Falls, SD; Jeannie (Tobin) Barnes, Spearfish, SD; Kathy (Mike) Bloom, Kalamazoo MI; Tom (Paula) Trinidad, CO; Ann (Pat) Lichter, Minneapolis, MN; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; three sister in laws and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery next Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Fr. Cesar Valencia officiating the service.