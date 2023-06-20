Mary Alexander

Mary Margaret Alexander passed away on Monday, June 19th under Hospice Care at Avera Brady Nursing Home.

A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 AM Friday, June 23, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM with a 7:00 prayer service and Rosary on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Erma Kelly, two brothers, Jim and Larry Kelly, and an infant granddaughter Maryann Walker. She is survived by brothers Thomas (Shirley) Kelly, Bill (Judy) Kelly, Ron (Delores) Kelly, and Harold (Billie) Kelly, sister-in-laws Veretta Kelly and Clarice Kelly. She is also survived by 2 daughters and a son -- daughter Wendy Ripley, (partner Mike DeBoer) grandchildren Doug and Jacob Evans, Kaylyn Ripley (fiancé Brandon Hagood) of Holland, Michigan; daughter Brenda Hopkins (fiancé Nicholas Dill), grandchildren Garret (spouse Chelsea, great-grandchildren Lily Gwen and Mack) Hopkins, Gabrielle Hopkins (Jacob Hill), and Gretchen Hopkins (boyfriend Jacob Hawley) of Dowagiac, Michigan; son Scott (Michelle) Walker, and grandchildren Erin, Brian, and William Walker of Grand Haven, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Family Catholic Church would be appreciated. See www.willfuneralchapel for full obit