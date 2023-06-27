Marsha Elaine Schelske, age 68, passed away peacefully June 23, 2023, after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 255 W Juniper Street, Menno, SD with Rev. Brian Mosemann officiating. The burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD. Visitations will be 5 to 7 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Menno, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 PM. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Live streaming of Marsha’s service can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/marsha-schelske.

She was born July 31, 1954, in Freeman, SD to Edwin and Lea (Lang) Ulmer, joining Leila, Darrel, and Lynne, later followed by younger sister, Linda. She was baptized at Johannestahl Reformed Church in rural Freeman and confirmed at Zion Reformed Church in Menno, SD.

Marsha attended eight years of schooling at Rural Delzer District 97, later graduating from Freeman High School in 1972. She attained an associate degree from Freeman Junior College in 1974. She entered the workforce and met the love of her life at the annual Harvest Dance in Delmont, SD.

Marsha and Gary were united in marriage on July 5, 1975. The couple owned Gary’s Market in Delmont before moving to Menno in 1980. She worked at Ed’s Market as well as Farmers Union Insurance, Menno Agency.

Her many notable accomplishments and tremendous community service included 27 years serving the Menno Ambulance and EMT and several years on the Menno Fire Department.

Marsha is survived by Gary as well as the couple’s five children: Rachel (Johann) Stokes of Menno, Sara (Brendon) Hansen of Yankton, SD, Theodore “Teddy” Schelske of Menno, Timothy (Emily) Schelske of Elkton, SD, and David (Paige) Schelske of Mitchell, SD. The couple were blessed with six grandchildren: Josephine and William Stokes, and Olivia, Noah, AJ, and Jacob Hansen. She is also survived by siblings Darrel (Beverly) Ulmer, Lynne (Romona) Ulmer, and Linda (Tony) Schulte, as well as sister-in-law Debby Schelske and brother and sister-in-law Donald and Alta Schelske. Marsha is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on the Ulmer and Schelske sides.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Lea, and sister and brother-in-law Leila and Tony Mathiason, as well as in-laws Ted and Lorraine Schelske, and sister and brother-in-law Lianne and George Geidel.