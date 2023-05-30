Mark Franey, 70, Mitchell, SD, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Friday, June 2, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the funeral service.

Mark Thomas Franey was born April 4, 1953, to Norman and Mary (Curtain) Franey in Mitchell, SD. He attended Norte Dame High School, followed by barber college. He then joined his father Norman at the barber shop, and continued to cut hair until his retirement in April of 2020. In his spare time, Mark enjoyed shooting pool, darts, bowling, and playing golf. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren, his 300 game in bowling, and his two hole-in-ones in golfing.

Mark married Michele Webster on April 28, 1972, in Mitchell. Together for fourteen years, they became parents to Kyle and Eric.

He is survived by his two sons, Eric (Tara) of Mitchell and Kyle (Rebecca) of Sioux Falls; five grandchildren: Macy (Sam Fleming) of Sioux Falls, Cole of Mitchell, Samantha (Enrique San Miguel) of Thornton, CO, Douglas and Madelyn of Sioux Falls; five sisters: Jo Elaine Haier of Mitchell, Anne Smith (Dale) of Mitchell, Patti Smith (Jerry) of Mitchell, Jill (Jim) Baukus of Chamberlain, and Kay Meyers of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.