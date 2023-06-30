Maria H. Laffey, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Avera Borman Manor in Parkston. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the First Reformed Church in Mitchell, visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the American Legion Cemetery.

Maria Henrietta VanZuidam, daughter of Dick and Margaret (Bok) VanZuidam, was born January 17, 1937 on the family farm near New Holland, SD. She attended country school near New Holland. After her schooling, Maria worked on the family farm, babysitting and as a seamstress (making wedding dresses). She moved to Mitchell and was employed at the Holiday Inn for a few years. Maria then began her career with Kmart in Mitchell, SD.

Maria was united in marriage with Lennis Laffey on July 16, 1981 at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. She continued to work at Kmart retiring in 2001 at 22 years of service with the company.

Marie enjoyed traveling in their camper, motorcycle rides and the time spent wintering in Arizona.

She was an active member of the First Reformed Church in Mitchell, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Lennis Laffey, Mitchell, SD; her eight children, Angie (Kevin) Sexton, Madison, SD, Brent (Angie) O’Brien, Mitchell, SD, Linda (Wayne) King, Worthing, SD, Vickie (Randy) Muilenburg, Rapid City, SD, Karen (Brad) Feterl, Mitchell, SD, Deb (Steve) Clark, Hayes Center, NE, Vickie (Butch) Weinberg, Mitchell, SD, Dion (Dawn) Laffey, Eau Claire, WI; her grandchildren, Jason, Ryan Matthew, Greg, Chasity, Chase, Cody, Chelsea, Courtney, Jeremy, Dustin, Keith, Amanda, Zachary, Nicholas, Tyler, Brandon, Brittany, Tice, Jacob, Hannah, Justin, Trevis, Andrew, Tanner, Coby, Alex and Shelby; a sister, Wilma VanDenHoek, Corsica, SD; a brother, Henry (Darlene) VanZuidam, New Holland, SD; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, John Carmody; a sister-in-law, Sharon Sorenson; brothers-in-law, Roger Larson, Fran Laffey and Bill VanDenHoek.