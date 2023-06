Margaret Kropuenske, 98 of Viborg, passed away on May 29, 2023 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM Friday, June 2, 2023 at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg, with a Prayer Service starting at 7:00 PM. Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

