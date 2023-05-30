Lynn TerMeer, of Mitchell, SD went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Lynn was born October 26th, 1954 to Melvin and Betty Olson. Lynn attended school in Alexandria and Mitchell, SD. Eventually, she found her passion in health care, where her personal devotion to helping others could be fulfilled in her professional life as well. For years Lynn enjoyed working at various healthcare facilities throughout Mitchell, Lakefield, MN, and ultimately traveled throughout South Dakota as a traveling CNA and Med Aid.

Lynn’s greatest pride was her children, where the magnitude of her love was best expressed. Her heart and her door were always open. No one ever left with an empty stomach, and everyone left with a friend for life.

Left to cherish her memory, are her sister Cindy Alter (Howard) and family; son Brint Jorgensen, daughters Krystal Kubal (Travis) and Amy Jorgensen-Epp (Steven); grandchildren Myles, Sheldon, Mason, Caleb, Tanner, Molle, Seven, Destannie, Matrix, Joshua, Aren, Sage, Victoria, and Fabian; great-grandchild Brantley; cousin Danny Turner; aunt Shirley Olson-Kuehl; foster siblings Joann, Mike, Steve, Mel and Ed, and all of her many dear friends.

Lynn was reunited at the gates of heaven with her father, Melvin Olson; mother Betty Olson-Marvin; son Ken Jorgensen; brothers Bob Olson and Jack Walton; foster mom Marilyn ; foster brothers Doug and Bobbie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.