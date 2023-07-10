LaVonne Aslesen

LaVonne Amelia Aslesen, age 89 of Sioux Falls, SD (formerly of Mitchell, SD) died Monday, July 3, 2023 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include her children, Doug (Barbara) Aslesen, Sioux Falls, SD, Terry (Cheryle) Aslesen, Mitchell, SD, Rhonda (Dave) Putzke, Sioux Falls, SD, Tami (Todd) McKillop; nine grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Aslesen; her parents; a grandson, Adam Aslesen; her siblings, Genevieve, Wanita, June, Garnet and Orville.

