Laura Semmler, 94, went to her heavenly home Friday, May 19 at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour. Funeral service will be Friday, May 26 at 10:30 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour. Visitation will be Thursday, May 25 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour. Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers.

Laura was born on November 24, 1928 to Henry John and Jacobena (Brenner) Fink on the family farm near Delmont, SD. She graduated from Armour High School in 1946. On January 9, 1947, she married Eltor Semmler. Together, they farmed near Delmont where Laura raised chickens and gardened. Eltor died on November 3, 1999. Laura was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour where she taught Sunday School, was a Bible study leader, was a member of LWML, sang in the church choir, and read her Bible and prayed daily.

She is survived by 3 children: Gerry (Lorna) Semmler of Delmont, SD; Lanny (Linda) Semmler of Montgomery, TX; and Charles (Terri) Semmler of Chugiak, AK, sister, Ann Quist of Bettendorf, IA, 9 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Ileen Wagner, and infant brother, Walter.