Larry Moir, 78, of Dimock, SD, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, May 6, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Larry Dean Moir was born November 23, 1944, to Lawrence and Judith (Martin) Moir in Mitchell, SD. Larry grew up and attended school in Mitchell. In the spring of 1963, he graduated Mitchell Senior High, then in the fall of 1963 joined the U.S. Navy as a Mineman. During his leave in 1966, Larry took notice of his best friend’s (Butch Kendall) little sister, LaRee. They married on August 27, 1966. They had three daughters, Kim, Tami, and Liz. There were also two friends of Kim and Tami’s (Georgia and Tammy Sue) who were considered “adopted daughters” if you will.

They enjoyed several overseas tours to various countries such as Italy, Spain, Greece, and Germany. After serving 28 years they retired in Mitchell. Larry then started to work for Rex Crockett Bus Service where he drove school bus and the activities bus for the Mitchell Kernels. Known to many as “Lead-Foot Larry” (he got the kids there on time and safe). He then worked for Palace Transit where he loved meeting riders and interacting with them. Larry also enjoyed bowling, going four-wheeling out in the Black Hills with family and friends, going to NASCAR races, and car shows with their ‘49 Diamond T pickup and ‘50 Studebaker pickup.

Larry was known as quite the character from his many jokes to magically “pulling” his thumb off, to reciting the alphabet backwards in less than 20 seconds (to children this was intriguing, to teenagers possibly a way of getting out of a ticket! (Haha). However, as a father, he was strict, but he was also very fun-loving, caring and very protective of his girls. He was a loyal husband who cherished every moment with his wife, and he thanked God for her every day.

Larry is survived by his three daughters, Kim, Tami, Liz, and their husbands; three granddaughters, Cortney, Kahryn, Kaylynn, and their husbands; brother-in-law, Don McLean; sister-in-law, Rita Kendall; great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and of course, his beloved dog RyLee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sisters, Donna and Lorraine.