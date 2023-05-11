Landon Storly

Landon Timothy Storly, 16, was called home on May 7, 2023. He was born October 10, 2006, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD to Timothy Roland Storly and Lacy Ann Majerus (Genzler). Even at a young age he was very smart and had a great sense of humor. When his sister, Brenna, was born he was the proudest big brother and loved helping take care of her. They had a close bond from the beginning and became best friends.

Landon has lived in many different places and touched many lives. He went to pre-school in Faulkton, SD and then began elementary school at Northwestern School District in Mellette, SD, where he attended kindergarten through 2nd grade. He made many friends at Northwestern and participated in tee-ball and basketball and won many spelling bees. Landon loved spending time with his cousins and creating unforgettable memories together.

Landon moved to Kathryn, ND in 2015. He started the 3rd grade at Valley City Public School district and began creating amazing friendships and bonds with everyone he met. Landon was not afraid to try anything new. He was active in the Valley City Sharks swim team, Sheyenne Valley soccer club, Washington STEAM program, archery, football, robotics, speech, band, choir, jazz band, show choir, and track and field. Landon always stayed connected with his family and friends after he moved to ND. He would continue to participate and volunteer his time at vacation bible school at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, SD where his Grandma Storly is active in the church.

Landon was the proudest big brother of both of his sisters. Landon enjoyed playing video games with Ellie and giving her an extra controller to play along with him. Brenna and Landon had an unbreakable bond and would do everything together as they were growing up. He enjoyed traveling with family with some of his favorite trips being to Washington D.C., Pensacola, FL, Virginia Beach, and Disney World. He enjoyed spending quality time making memories with friends and family, playing chess, gaming, fishing, hiking, bike riding, hunting, watching movies, and exploring with his friends. He found joy in making people laugh and going out of his way to help anyone who needed it.

Landon succeeded in everything he did. He was an excellent student and was always willing to help his friends. He continuously made the honor roll, was student of the month and was a good example to all his fellow classmates. Most recently, he had the honor of being asked to apply to the National Honor Society, which he did and was accepted. He also worked hard to get enough points to receive the first tier of the Most Outstanding Musician Award which is very hard to achieve as a sophomore. His enthusiasm for life will be missed dearly.

Landon is survived by his sisters, Brenna Storly and Ellie Majerus; his mother, Lacy (Tyler) Majerus; his father, Tim (Becky) Storly and her children, Tyler and Makenzie; his great-grandmother, Ann Genzler; his grandparents, George (Donna) Genzler; his grandparents, Roland (Julie) Storly; his grandfather, Dave Majerus; grandparents, JoJae (Judy) Glanzer; his uncle, Chuck Genzler and his children, MacKenna and Logan; his uncle, Matt Genzler; his aunt, Amber (Bryan) Holman and their children, Trevyn, Georgia, Zac, and Silas; his uncle, Jeremy (Jorge) Storly; his uncle, Jeff (Lucia) Storly and their children, Peyton and Clementine; his uncle, Justin (Katie) Majerus and their children, Henry and Emily; uncle, Ken (Kelly) Glanzer and their children, Corbin, Carter and Clara; aunt, Amy (Brent) Wipf and their children, Jonah and Callie; and many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Denise Majerus.

In lieu of flowers, Landon’s family suggests that donations be made to the Access for All Program through the Valley City Public Schools Education Foundation. This program is a resource for mental health awareness and assistance. Donations may be mailed to Valley City Public Schools, 493 Central Ave North, Valley City, ND 58072. Please make the donation payable to VCPS Education Association and write in the memo Access for All Program. If you prefer a Venmo option there is a link on the hiliners.org website, if you scroll down a little bit, it is on the right hand side. It states, “Donate in Landon’s Honor”. Once you click on that, it takes you right to the Venmo account.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 15 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. A prayer service and celebration of Landon’s life will begin at 7:00. The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 16 at 10:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church. He will be laid to rest at the Sheyenne Valley Cemetery, rural Kathryn, ND. The services will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.