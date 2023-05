Sept. 21, 1963 - April 21, 2023

ETHAN, S.D. - Kenneth Bryant Sr., 59, Ethan, S.D., died Friday, April 21, in Mt. Vernon from natural causes.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Jesus Church in Watertown, S.D. Pastor Mark Brown will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown.

Arrangements by Crawford Osthus Funeral Chapel.