Kelly Schrader, Harrisburg, SD, passed away July 27, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. He was 61.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00am Tuesday August 1, 2023, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota Ave.) The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Harrisburg, SD.

www.millerfh.com