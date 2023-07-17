Kaye Jean Hauser, 76, of Mitchell, SD, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her three children as well as other loved ones, on July 14, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD on Friday, July 21st 2023 at 10:30 AM, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a Wake Services at 7:00 PM.

Kaye was born in Mitchell, SD on February 12th, 1947 to Charles and Rose Fryda of Armour, SD. She attended Armour, SD Public school from 1st through 12th grades and then went on to Southern State College in Springfield, SD for her teaching certificate. After graduating, Kaye was a teacher and a substitute teacher in Mitchell, grades 1st through 3rd, for the country school, public school, and Holy Family School. Kaye also worked for many years at County Fair Foods as a Checker.

On a night out dancing, Kaye met Lawrence “Larry” Hauser in Mitchell. They fell in love and were united in marriage on August 11, 1969. Shortly after that, they purchased and settled down on a small farm north of Mitchell and started a family.

Kaye enjoyed many things including card club, coffee club, wine club, baking, spending time with family/friends and margaritas. But most of all she enjoyed spending her summers on her boat at the river in Chamberlain, travelling to places she had never been to and getting to spend time with her 3 grandchildren. In the couple weeks before her passing, she got to go to Mackinac Island, MI with her family, a place she always wanted to see.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 3 children, Shelly Hauser, Sioux Falls, SD; Mark (Angela) Juliette Hauser, Grand Haven, MI, Kristi (Ben) Wagner, Hutchinson, MN; grandchildren, Ben, Morgan and Dylan Wagner, Hutchinson, MN, Juliette Hauser, Grand Haven, MI; a brother, William Fryda, Nairobi, Kenya; a sister, Judy Offenbacher, Farmington, MN.

Kaye was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hauser and parents Charles and Rose Fryda.