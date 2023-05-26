Kay Ronspies, 72, of Mitchell, SD, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home under hospice care with family by her side. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Armour with a visitation one hour prior to Mass. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Kay Ronspies was born February 14, 1950, to Earl and Hilda (Fuerst) Mills in Parkston, SD. Kay went to three different country schools before attending Armour High School, graduating in 1968. Kay always spoke of her happy childhood. She had many farm pets, from a pet hen, Rosa, to a ewe sheep, Susie, but her most loved pets were her cats. She always helped her mom with chores after school. They didn’t have much, but always raised their own food and had an abundance of love.

Kay married Paul Ronspies on November 23, 1968. The couple made their home near Armour, SD. Kay worked at Colonial Manor Nursing Home for several years and many part-time jobs, until moving in 1985 to Dallas, SD, where she managed Rainbow Ranch until 1996. They then moved to Hawarden where Kay worked at a couple different factories. She later attended Bio Chi Institute to become a licensed massage therapist.

Kay loved crocheting rag rugs for wedding gifts and such. She loved being outside in her flower and vegetable garden. In 2020, Kay moved to Mitchell to be closer to family. She loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made crocheted blankets for all of them. Kay was especially grateful to her daughter, Tracy, for the days, months, and miles she put in to be with her mother during her cancer battle. She also grateful to those who accompanied her to the many Mayo appointments. She appreciated everyone who gave their time and love during her illness. Her smile always showed her caring and loving spirit.

Kay is survived by her children, Troy (Pam) Ronspies of St. George, UT and Tracy (Aaron) Daniel of Lincoln, MT; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene (Vern) Gerlach; sisters-in-law, Lavonne Mills and Bonnie Mills Prince; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; brother, Richard Mills; nephew, Blasé Ronspies; niece, Diana Hohn; sister-in-law, Barbara Wieczorek; and brother-in-law, Jeff Lewis.