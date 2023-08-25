Joseph “Can Do” Vasek

Joe Vasek, 91, of Mitchell, formerly of Geddes and Kimball, SD, died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Joseph “Can Do” John Vasek was born February 16, 1932 in Janesville, Wisconsin. He lived on the family farm with his parents, Charlie and Celestine (Gajdosik) Vasek east of Geddes, SD. He was the oldest of 5 children, Joe, Karel, Helen, Anna, and John. Joe attended a country school in Gooselake Township, and then attended Geddes High School.

Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army on July 21, 1952. Sgt. First Class Joseph Vasek was stationed in Korea where he fought and was wounded. He underwent surgery for his wounds and received a Purple Heart for his service. He was flown to Japan and then home.

When Joe returned home, he had a nick name, “Can Do” Joe, and when asked why he got that name, he explained that his Regiment in Korea was called “Can Do Regiment”. He kept the name for the remainder of his life.

Joe came to know his future wife, Ellen M. Koss, from Kimball, SD while he was in Korea. Ellen started writing an anonymous soldier as many people do during a war, and they ended up together. Joe and Ellen were married February 1, 1955. They farmed and ranched in the Geddes area for three years and then moved east of Kimball where they continued to farm and ranch. They were members of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. Joe also loved to bowl and was on a bowling league in Kimball.

As a side job, Joe and Ellen were both employed at the Paragon Ball Room across the road from their farm. Ellen was a waitress and Joe was a bartender. The Paragon was known for their homemade pizzas and on special occasions, the ballroom was used for wedding dances and shivarees that included live music.

Everyone knows that when you own a farm/ranch you work seven days a week. Ellen and Joe were no exception, they worked long hours on the farm, but always tried to make time to go on trips, not only around the world but in the continental United States as well. Some of the places they toured were Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Mexico, and South America. In the United States they booked Farmer’s Union bus trips and some of the places they toured included New York City, Niagara Falls, Florida, Black Hills, Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Monuments, the Grand Canyon, Alaska, and California. They even went to the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.

Joe and Ellen retired from the farm and moved to Mitchell in 1995. They signed up for 3-day bus trips to Deadwood through Jim Wanderscheid Bus Tours. They hosted many of those trips to Deadwood where they played bingo. Joe would call the numbers and Ellen would hand out the goodies to the winners. They had a lot of laughs and made a lot of friends.

In late 2011, Ellen became very ill and spent her last days in the Avera Brady Health and Rehab Center in Mitchell. She received great care as did Joe during this very difficult time. Joe lost the love of his life on December 14, 2011. Because of the great care that Ellen received in her last days Joe wanted to show his appreciation by making a donation of $275,000 in support of the new addition to the Avera Brady Health and Rehab assisted-living and nursing home facility in Mitchell. It is called the Vasek “Can-Do” Villa. Joe also made a donation to fund the covered shelter at the American Legion Cemetery.

Joe stayed in their home in Mitchell for a few years and then decided it was too much house for just him, so he sold the house and moved into an apartment. After a few years, Joe went into the Firesteel Healthcare Center where he spent his remaining time until his passing.

Joe is survived by his brother, John (Linda) Vasek of Geddes, SD; and nephews, Jeff (Jacky) Vasek of Texas, Gregory Vasek of Geddes, SD, and Kevin Vasek of Lake Andes, SD.

He is also survived (Ellen’s side) by his nephew Arlo McKim (Nancy) of Crystal, MN, two nieces Lois Nash [deceased] (Jerry) of Anoka, MN and Janet (Daniel) Taragos of Eden Prairie, MN and many other nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen (Koss) Vasek, December 11, 2011; parents, Celestine and Charlie Vasek; infant sisters, Anna, 6 months old (1938) and Helen, 3 months old (1940); and brother Karel Vasek.