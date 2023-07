Jan. 7, 1939 - July 11, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - John Stastny, 84, Wagner, S.D., died Tuesday, July 11, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with rosary and wake services at 7 p.m., Friday, July 14, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the church. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Peters Funeral Home.