John Michael Loneman was born on July 22, 1979, and died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Avera Hospital, Sioux Falls.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb Loneman; and grandparents, Virgil and Gertrude Loneman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Miller Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.