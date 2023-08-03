John Burton “JB” Weber was born November 18, 1931 in Wagner and went to his heavenly home Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston at the age of 91.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of almost 66 years, Elaine of Parkston; 5 children: Linda Weber of Sioux Falls, SD; Peggy Barnett of Tucson, AZ; Tom (Gail) Weber of Brookings, SD; Sheri Jo (Dave) Gibson of Corona, SD; and Jean (Butch) Hoskins of Perham, MN; a son-in-law, Daryl Thomas of Parkston; 10 grandchildren: Bryan McClellan, Sonya (Brady) Lyons, Dan (Nicole) Gibson, Tara (Ryan) Franchuk, Will (Heather) Long, Erin Weber, Jon (Sadie) Thomas, Sam (Gina) Long, Kristin (Levi) Bietz, and Taylor (Kasey) Gibson; a special “adopted” grandson Andy (Lindsey) Sivertsen; and 18 great grandchildrenl; by two brothers: Dean Weber, Wagner and Dale Weber of Salem, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Dianne Richmond and Teri Thomas; his parents; 2 brothers Lester and Edward; 2 sisters Lila and Elaine; great granddaughter Claire; and several brother- and sister-in-laws.

Please join the family at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 411 W Main St, Parkston SD for the funeral on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Catholic Church.

Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers.