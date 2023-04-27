John A. Muilenburg

John Arie Muilenburg, 76, of Mount Vernon, SD went to his heavenly home Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Senior Center (216 Main St) in Stickney, SD from 1-4pm on Saturday May 6th, 2023, with a short service at 2:00.

Sympathies can be sent to Lois at 25887 400th Ave, Mt. Vernon SD 57363.

Grateful for having shared in John’s life are his wife Lois, four children: Jim & Amanda, Mike & Janet, Randy & Vicki, and Sara & Michael Hill, 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; two brothers: Harvey and Alan & Betty Muilenburg, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.