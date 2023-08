Jennifer D. Martin, 47, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, following a well fought battle with cancer. Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Friday, August 25, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday, August 24, from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. To view the full obituary please visit: http://www.bittnerfuneralchapel.com/