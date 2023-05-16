Jeffrey McGhee Jr., 29, of Mt. Vernon, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Friday, May 19, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Burial will be at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Alexandria, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Jeffrey Duane McGhee Jr. was born August 31, 1993 to Jeff McGhee Sr. and Roberta “Bobbi” McManus in Mitchell, SD.

Jeffrey worked at Trail King for nine years, and recently opened McGhee Auto Sales. He loved to build and run demolition derby, #21. Jeffrey helped anyone and everyone no matter the circumstances, never expecting anything in return. He was the most loving, caring family guy, and family was always the number one priority to him.

Jeffrey is survived by his fiancé, Satina Ossola; three children, Jeffrey McGhee the 3rd, Ryan McGhee, and Derby McGhee; parents, Bobbi McGhee of Mitchell and Jeff McGhee of Ft. Thompson; siblings, Maci (Nick) Gauthier of Mt. Vernon, Jarad McGhee of Mitchell, and Saydi McGhee of Mitchell; grandmother, Cheryl McManus of Mitchell; nephew, Theodore Gauthier; uncles, Mike, Josh, Kyle, Kirby, Kevin, and Kelly; and aunts, Kristy, Tami, Tina, and Nancy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob, Wayne (Flukey), and Mary; uncles, Ryan, Jason, and Dave; aunt, Sonja; and cousins, Kalup and Taylor.