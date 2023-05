The world lost a beloved member on March 30, 2023, when Jean Kern, a resident of Plankinton, South Dakota, passed away on his 96th birthday. The celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton on April 29, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. All are welcomed to attend.

