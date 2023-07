Aug. 20, 1971 - July 9, 2023

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Janice Miller, 51, Kimball, S.D., died Sunday, July 9, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 16, at Kimball Protestant Parish. A funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, at the church. Burial will be in Kimball Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Lutheran Social Services in Kimball.

Arrangements by Hickey Funeral Chapel.