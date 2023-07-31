Jane Dvorak

Jane Frances (Meyer) Dvorak, 77, of Brookings, SD, formerly of Tripp, SD, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Brookings Hospital. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 629 9th Avenue, Brookings, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be served following the service.

A committal service will be held the following day, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp, SD. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Dugout, 108 W. 2nd St. in Tripp, SD.

Jane Frances (Meyer) Dvorak, the only child of Reinhold and Hulda (Krueger) was born on February 15, 1946, in Parkston, SD. Jane grew up on the family farm northeast of Tripp and attended all 8 years of elementary school at Baltzer #43, a one-room country school. She attended Tripp High School and graduated in 1964 where she was active in chorus, band (French horn, first chair), played both the piano and accordion and took baton lessons. She was also a 4-H Club Member.

On December 20, 1964, Jane was united in marriage to Allen Dvorak at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Tripp where she had been both baptized and confirmed. Jane began her lifelong career in higher education at the former Southern State Teachers’ College, Springfield, SD. In 1968, she transferred to the Loans and Collections Department at SDSU in Brookings where she worked for 52 years. Upon her retirement on July 1, 2020, the university lauded her as one of its longest and most dedicated employees. Jane was an avid fan of Jackrabbit athletics and held a courtside seat at Frost Arena until her passing.

Jane dearly loved SDSU’s McCrory Gardens, so in 2019, Jane commissioned artist Chad Guthmiller, owner of Artisan Concrete Concepts, Volga, SD, to design and construct a contemporary gazebo and fountain titled “Centre Pointe” as a permanent gift to the gardens.

Early in Jane’s adult life, symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis began to surface; however, Jane never complained despite her daily physical pain and mobility challenges.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Because Jane was an only child, she was especially close to her many cousins. She is survived by her paternal cousins, Myron (Patricia) Stoebner, Tripp, SD; Patricia (Carlson) Holmes, Urbandale, IA; and her maternal cousin, Merlin (Shirley) Baltzer, Parkston, SD, in addition to many relatives and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eidsness Funeral Chapel, 1617 Orchard Drive, P.O. Box 704, Brookings, SD 57006, or may be directed to: McCrory Gardens, the South Dakota State University Foundation, or Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.