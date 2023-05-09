James “Jim” Murtha, age 75, of Mitchell, SD died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his home. Private family services were held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Murtha, Mitchell, SD; his three children, Stacy (Lavonne) Murtha, Mitchell, SD, Shawn (Pat) Murtha, Mitchell, SD, Kristine (Vandal) Zomer, Mitchell, SD; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joey; his parents; his in-laws, Luther and Frances Roderick; and a brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie (Donna) Roderick.

