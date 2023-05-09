James “Jim” Mayclin, 85, of Plankinton, SD, died Wednesday, May 3, at his home under hospice care. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Saturday, May 13, at St. John Catholic Church in Plankinton. Burial will be at Mizpah Cemetery in Plankinton. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7:00 PM at the Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

James Harry Mayclin was born April 19, 1938, to Harry and Ruth (Lalley) Mayclin in Plankinton, SD. The family moved to Chamberlain, SD, and later Missouri, but returned to Plankinton where Jim attended Catholic Sisters School in Woonsocket, SD. He graduated from Plankinton High School. After high school, Jim received an associate degree in accounting from Minneapolis Business School in 1958.

Jim was united in marriage to Laura Lee Hoefert on August 9, 1956, in Plankinton. To this union, six children were born.

Jim owned and operated a dairy and grain farm until his retirement. He received awards for milk production from the West Central Dairy Herd Improvement Association. In 1971, Jim was awarded the USDA County Farm Family of the Year and was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1972.

Jim played independent basketball until the age of 42 and played in four state tournaments. In 1957, he played in the pregame for the Minnesota Lakers basketball team. He also participated on two bowling teams and loved to fish.

Jim was a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church. He served on the Plankinton School Board for over two decades, where he had the honor of serving as president and presenting high school diplomas to five of his six children. Jim also served on the Land ‘O Lakes National Board.

Jim is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Paul (Mary) of Plankinton and John (Laura A.) of Mt. Vernon; daughters, Anna Mayclin of Vancouver, WA, Jeanne (Jeff) Berg of Riverview, FL, Diana (Tom) Spinar of Plankinton, and Monica Mayclin of Hugo, MN; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Mark (Cleone) Mayclin of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom, Patrick, Mike, and Dan, and his sister, Mary Collette Mayclin.