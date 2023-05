April 19, 1938 - May 3, 2023

PLANKINTON, S.D. - James “Jim” Mayclin, 85, Plankinton, S.D., died Wednesday, May 3, in his home under hospice care.

Visitation will be be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, at St. John Catholic Church in Plankinton. A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the church. Burial will be in Mizpah Cemetery in Plankinton.

Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.