James “Jim” Huck, 87, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, with his wife by his side at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, August 19, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

James Paul Huck was born March 22, 1936, to Philip and Lydia (Bauer) Huck in Minatare, NE. He grew up on a family farm, and went to grade school north of the family farm. Jim attended Minatare High School, and after graduating attended Scottsbluff College in Scottsbluff, NE.

Jim married his first wife and moved to Cheyenne, WY where he worked at the Cheyenne Agriculture Station and the railroad. They were blessed with three sons, Jim Jr., Michael, and Robert. Jim enjoyed working with his sons at baseball games and umpiring their games. Later the family moved to Mitchell, SD where Jim worked at different jobs before deciding to farm.

Jim’s hobbies were farming, fishing, and hunting S.D. pheasants. In 1995, Jim met his second wife, Helen Wilhelm Hessler, and they farmed for 22 years. They were members of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Jim was born and raised in the Lutheran faith.

Jim is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Jimmy (Terri) of Cheyenne, WY, Michael (JoAnn) of Cheyenne, WY, and Robert (Rebecca) of North Carolina; stepson, Steve (Diana) Hessler of Gering, NE; one grandson from Cheyenne and two grandsons from North Carolina; two granddaughters from Denver and one granddaughter from Australia; three great-grandsons; two step grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Doris Schaneman; brother, Clyde; in-laws, Conrad Sr. and Louise Wilhelm; and brother-in-law, Conrad Wilhelm Jr.