James Hansen

Dr. James Otto Hansen entered his eternal home on July 5, 2023. He passed away peacefully at the Avantara Nursing Home. Visitation will be 4:30pm - 6:30pm, Monday, July 10 at the First Congregational UCC Church with a 6:30pm prayer service and time of sharing. Services will be at 10:30am, Tuesday, July 11 at the First Congregational UCC Church. Inurnment will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery on Friday, July 14 at 12noon (MT). Arrangements have been placed in care of Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Jim was born on September 21, 1928, in Lead, SD to Harold J. and Lillian H. (Mattson) Hansen. He joined older brother, Donald. Harold worked for the Homestake Sawmills, so the family lived in many small communities in the Black Hills eventually settling in Spearfish, SD. Jim graduated from Spearfish High School in 1946.

Following graduation, Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corps which became the Air Force during his service. He was stationed in San Antonio, TX. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his discharge from the Air Force, he enrolled in Black Hills Teachers College now known as Black Hills State University to pursue his education degree.

Jim married the love of his life and best friend, Dora Helmer on May 28, 1950. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Dora’s passing in 2015. To this loving union, they were blessed with three daughters, Linda Kay, Diana May, and June Doreen.

After graduating from BHSU, Jim’s first teaching job was in Philip, SD. He taught, coached, and even directed the plays. During the summers Jim, Dora, Linda, and Diana would travel to Greeley, CO so Jim could work on his Masters Degree in School Administration at the University of Northern Colorado. Upon completion of his masters degree, he got his first Superintendent’s job in Wessington, SD. After five years in Wessington, he accepted the Superintendent’s position in Gregory, SD. It was while the family lived in Gregory that Jim started working on his Doctorate in Education at the University of South Dakota. This time the family stayed in Gregory and Jim spent summer sessions in Vermillion. In 1967, the family moved to Vermillion so Jim could complete his dissertation and doctoral program. He graduated with his Doctor of Education in 1968. The next stop on his 25-year journey as a teacher and school administrator was Madison, SD with the Lake Central School District.

In 1976, he began his state government career as the Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services with the Department of Education. He was promoted to numerous positions within the department and ended his 24-year career as the Secretary for the Department of Education & Cultural Affairs. He retired in 1990. Thousands of South Dakota’s children and youth were fortunate recipients of Dr. Hansen’s skillful leadership and vast knowledge regarding “Best Practices” in Education. His legacy is that he was a champion for preschool through graduate school education.

Jim did not stay retired very long. In 1992 he successfully ran to represent retirees on the SD Retirement Board. He was reelected six additional times and served for 28 years. His skills contributed to the SDRS being recognized at the best system in the nation providing the highest benefits to public employees. Governor Janklow felt Jim had more to offer education, so he appointed him to the SD Board of Regents in 1995. He served 18 years on the board including serving as the Board’s president. Jim was known for his staunch stands against tuition increases and the educational expertise he brought to the board. In 1992, Governor Mickelson appointed him to the Capitol Complex Restoration & Beautification Commission. He remained on the commission until his death. Jim felt strongly in the importance of maintaining and preserving the Capitol Complex not only for the citizens of Pierre but for all South Dakotans.

Putting it simply Jim has been a public servant in some capacity since the 1950’s and was still serving until his death. His government service spanned from Governor Kneip to Noem. Jim received many honors and accolades from various educational organizations throughout his career. He was inducted into the SD Hall of Fame in 2008. South Dakotans benefitted from having him work on their behalf. He was analytical, methodical, and authentic in his quest for academic excellence. Unquestionably, the real benefactors are the thousands of SD children and adults.

Jim was a member of the First Congregational UCC Church, Kiwanis, Isaac Walton League, Elks, Spearfish Masonic Lodge which was a 75+ year member and various other community organizations throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and could be seen most days after his retirement on the golf course with his friends. He enjoyed hunting with family. There were many adventures in search of elk, deer, and pheasants. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family. He spent weekday mornings with the coffee guys solving all the world’s problems.

Most especially Jim was a proud family man who devoted his whole life to providing and taking care of his family. There weren’t big family vacations, but a home filled with unconditional love. He never missed the big and small milestones in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Even when health precluded him from being there in person - he was always there in spirit.

Jim is survived by his three daughters: Linda (Steve) Whitney of Mitchell, SD, Diana (Leland) Buseman of Canistota, SD and June Hansen of Pierre, SD; Grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer (Steven) Foss of Sioux Falls, SD, Kristi Marken of Aberdeen, SD, Corey (Nicole) Whitney of Armour, SD Tammy (Amy Cameron) Buseman of Marion, IA, Robin (Neal) Matthews of Castalian Springs, TN, Stacey (Jared) Hofer of Mitchell, SD, Timothy (Heidi) Buseman of Canistota, SD, and Megan (Seth) Fredrickson of Hartford, SD; Great Grandchildren: Jadeyn & Jayse Foss, Katelyn (Riley) Scheffert, Eilert Marken, Alyssa & Hannah Whitney, Josiah & Miriam Matthews, Lauren, Emma & Callie Hofer, Lily & Eli James Buseman and William & Tobias Fredrickson. He is also survived by his Aunt Evelyn Mattson, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dora Helmer Hansen, his parents, Harold & Lillian Hansen, and his brother Donald.

In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing scholarships in Jim’s memory at Black Hills State University and the University of South Dakota for students pursuing education degrees. Condolences and memorials may be sent to June Hansen (216 N. Pierce Ave, Pierre, SD 57501).