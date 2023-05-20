James Dean Wieting

James (Jim) Dean Wieting was born in Parkston, SD on July 3, 1946 to Walter Wieting and Ann Wieting (Getz). James spent his formative years living in Delmont, South Dakota spending time at his dad’s Chevrolet Dealership where his love of cars started, hunting pheasants and fishing. James was a three sport athlete at Delmont High School, graduating in 1964. He would meet Diane Brunken in the halls of that high school and would be married just after his enlistment in the Air Force in July of 1967. The Air Force took them between California and New Mexico, and after, they settled in Maple Grove, Minnesota where they started a family. After accepting a job at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico in 1983, he would spend the next 10 years working and ferrying his kids to various activities until a move to Albuquerque in 1993. Jim and Diane would become empty nesters moving once again to Los Alamos. While Diane worked in the Lab, Jim traveled extensively for his job, spending a lot of time in Russia, Kazakhstan and Greece. After retirement, Jim and Diane moved to Black Hawk, South Dakota and then onto Eureka California to be near the grand kids. After losing Diane to cancer in 2014, Jim kept himself busy until the rain and fog of Eureka got the best of him and moved again to Albuquerque, NM, this time to be near the other set of grandkids. Jim passed away on December 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane Joy Wieting (Brunken), parents Walter and Ann Wieting (Getz), and Sister Kathleen Fink (Wieting). Jim is survived by his son, Joe Wieting of Albuquerque, NM, his wife Leah and grandchildren, Anthony, Hartley, Hollis and Sawyer and Dena Powers (Wieting) of McKinleyville, CA, husband Shawn and grandchildren, Ayden, Elliot and Oliver.

Memorial Services will be held on May 26 at 10:30 at Goglin Funeral Chapel, 301 N Dobson, Tripp SD. Graveside Services with Military Rites to follow.