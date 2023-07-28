James “Basil” Hofer, 45, of Harrisburg, SD passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in his home from natural causes. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell, SD. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, SD with Prayer Service beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Survivors include his parents James and Karla Hofer of Mitchell, SD; grandmother Ever Andresen of Mitchell, SD; siblings: John (Beth) Hofer of Basehor, KS, Joey (Jodi) Hofer of Mitchell, SD; nieces Kiesha, Keira, Paige and Piper and nephews Brock, Ty, Cole and Kale, who will each dearly miss their proud and loving uncle; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and so, so many friends.

Basil was preceded in death by grandparents Basil Kolb, Joe and Elaine Hofer, and Alan Andresen.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to organizations important to Basil. Big Friend, Little Friend of Mitchell, SD, as well as Mitchell High School Football, Basketball and Wrestling teams.

For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.