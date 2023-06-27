James B. Beddow

James Bellamy Beddow, a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather, died on June 25, 2023, in Sioux Falls after a brief and unexpected illness. He was 81.

A casual open house Celebration of Life will be held in the multi-purpose room at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Avenue in Sioux Falls, on Thursday, June 29th from 5-8 pm with remarks at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, nothing would make Jim happier than a donation to the newly established Jim Beddow & Cooper Johnson O’Gorman tennis scholarship. Donations can be made online at https://shorturl.at/giCZ3; by mail at Attn: Foundation, 3100 W 41st St, SF, SD 57105; or over the phone at 605-575-3343. Donors can simply specify the Jim Beddow Scholarship

Jim was a true child of South Dakota, born in Huron and raised in Woonsocket, graduating from the University of South Dakota in 1964, before completing his Ph.D. at the University of Oklahoma, and joining the US Army. Jim served as a professor of US & Latin American History while remaining a lifelong Coyote and Sooner fan. He was the longest-serving President in the history of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD, and later became a state-wide leader and advocate for rural economic development.

Jim’s legacy will be felt most deeply through his two children and four grandchildren. His dedication to his four grandchildren’s lives, activities, and passions was unparalleled. “Gpa” was their Uber driver, head cheerleader, and home maintenance advisor. They loved his legendary use of emojis. He drove Sutton’s dog twice to Utah to visit him at school, never missed Penn’s football, basketball, or soccer games, devoted himself to helping Tru set up her first home, and watched Cooper play more tennis than any grandparent in history. “Gpa” lives on through his grandkids.

Jean, the kids, and the grandkids will always remember family trips around the world including Turks & Caicos, London, Japan, Israel, Mexico, Hawaii, and too many trips to Disney World.

Jim spent hours daily watching Twins games, soccer, basketball, and golf on his iPad simultaneously with Jay who lives in Japan. Trips together to the Masters and the British Open were life highlights for both of them. Jana is especially grateful for his constant presence in her busy life as a physician and mom of four and for teaching her how to use every type of power tool. He called her Pooh Bear until the day he passed. Jim was so proud of his kids.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean; his son, Jay (Itsuko), his daughter, Jana (Brenden) Johnson; four wonderful grandchildren, Tru, Penn, Sutton, and Cooper Johnson, his sister, Julie (Tom) Ashworth, and his brothers, Craig (Kris) Beddow, and Terry (Linda) Beddow; and two step-siblings, Carolyn Jenkins, and Tom Carver.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald and mother Bernice; and two step-siblings, Jim, and Kit Carver.

