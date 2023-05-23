Jacqueline Wright, 90, of Mitchell, SD passed away on November 2, 2022 at Firesteel Heath Care. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM May 30, 2023 at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Jacqueline is survived by her husband; Ronald, children; George R “Randy” (Laurel) Hartwig and Ronald Carl (Charlotte) Hartwig, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Hartwig, a son, Richard Leland Hartwig, two brothers and a sister. see www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit.