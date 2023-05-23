Jack P. Sindt, 80 of Mitchell, SD, died of Parkinson’s on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family under hospice care.

Jack Sindt was born in Park Ridge, Illinois to Erwin J. and Gertrude H. Sindt on May 29, 1942. In 1955 he was confirmed into membership of Park Ridge Community Church in Park Ridge, which he had been attending since childhood.

He attended Maine Township High School in Park Ridge and graduated in 1960. After high school he spent 3 years at Purdue University studying electrical engineering. In 1964 he entered the service at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and served the 109th QM company at Ft. Lee, Virginia. After the service, Jack surveyed for John E. Smith Enterprises in Lafayette, Indiana and continued his college education at Purdue in wildlife management. He was a member of the Acacia fraternity. On October 12, 1968 he married Andrea Harmes from Mitchell, South Dakota. He graduated in 1968 and took a job as assistant manager of the Purdue Hoosier 4-H Leadership Center that lasted three years. His son Christopher was born in 1970 in Lafayette. In 1971 he was offered a job as assistant manager of the Tri-County wildlife area for the state of Indiana. He declined the offer and opted to move to South Dakota in 1972 to pursue his love of hunting and fishing. His daughter Jacklyn was born in 1973. He rented a government house in the small town of Pickstown and bought the local gas station just before the famous “gas shortage” of the seventies. During this time, Jack and a good friend started the first licensed shooting preserve in SD, a few miles northwest of Lake Andes and ultimately sold out to a group of Minneapolis investors after 8 years of operation. He sold the gas station in 1974 and went to work for Sheesley Plumbing & Heating building rural water systems across the state. After a few years Carl (Sheesley) persuaded Jack to buy a road boring machine and go into business as a sub-contractor for Carl’s rural water jobs. Jack moved to Mitchell and entered the construction field that would last over the next 30 years. In addition to rural water work, he did public and private utility work throughout eastern South Dakota. The physical demands of the construction business started to take its toll and in 2002 Jack took a part-time job at Cabela’s working in the boat shop. It developed into a full-time job and he sold his digging business. At the age of 65, he retired to pursue his outdoor interests. He was a life-time member of the NRA and Firesteel Rifle & Pistol Club. He was also a 10-year member of B.A.S.S. and held several positions with the Lake Mitchell Bass Anglers. Over the years, Jack had many hobbies; collecting antique fishing lures and memorabilia, stamps, and coins.

Surviving is his wife Andrea of Mitchell, his son Christopher Eric Sindt of Mitchell, his daughter Jacklyn Jo Sindt (fiancé Kyle Lindersmith) of Hutchinson, Minnesota, brother Jim (Judy) Sindt, of Park Ridge, Illinois, brother-in-law William (Gayle) Harmes of Potomac Falls, Virginia, brother Jim (Judy) Sindt, of Park Ridge, Illinois, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father Erwin J. Sindt in 1961, mother Gertrude Haberman Sindt in 2001, brother-in-law Steven Harmes in 2021, and all nine of his cherished dogs throughout the years.

Jack was a quiet and gentle soul. A homebody who led by example, was respected, admired, appreciated and so very loved.

There will be no funeral per Jack’s wishes. Arrangements by Will’s Funeral Home. Burial in Graceland cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lake Mitchell Bass Club.