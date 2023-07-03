Harvey Dean Beedle, age 87 of Mitchell, SD died Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Dougherty House in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will be 7:00 PM Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Beedle, Mitchell, SD; his children, Dr. Dennis (Dr. Margaret Bauman) Beedle, Riverside, IL, Patricia Beedle, Cheverly, MD, Andrew (Darla) Beedle, Sioux Falls, SD, Michael (Karel) Beedle, LaGrange, IL, Diane (Adrian Atizado) Beedle, Cheverly, MD; grandchildren, Robert, Catherine, James, Alicia, Andrea, David, Max, Franklin; great grandchildren, Elliot, Dean, Tyler, Alison, Lily; and a brother, Rus Hegstrom, Clive, IA.

He was preceded in death by his son, David in 1985; his parents, and a son-n-law, Charles Zabrowski.

For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com