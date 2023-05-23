Greg Bollock, 74, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, in Aberdeen, SD. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Thursday, May 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM prayer service.

Gregory “Greg” John Bollock was born April 6, 1949, to Harold and Mary Eunice (Farrell) Bollock in Mitchell, SD. Greg attended Holy Family Elementary School and Norte Dame High School, class of 1967. He resided in Mitchell his whole life.

Greg was united in marriage to Marilyn Hanten on July 18, 1969. They welcomed two daughters into their lives, Kim in 1970 and Kerry in 1972.

Greg was employed at South Dakota Concrete for 30 years, and then at Muth Electric from 1996 until his passing, as a welder and a truck driver. He also worked various other jobs such as, Prairie Market and the Daily Republic. He was a jack of all trades.

Greg enjoyed racing and working as a flagman and pit steward for many years at Roll-N-Wheel Raceway. He enjoyed working on cars, going to car shows, and watching all types of racing, especially NASCAR and dirt track racing. He had a love for Rock & Roll Music, and having conversations with anyone that would listen. Greg always looked forward to Halloween and handing out candy and painting pumpkins for family members and other kids he knew. Most of all Greg loved spending all the time he could with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Greg is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bollock; daughters, Kim (Kelly) Goldammer of Ethan, SD and Kerry Bollock of Arlington, SD; grandchildren: Chase Bollock, Levi (Destiny Stone) Grosz of Mitchell, Colton and Karlie Neugebauer of Ethan, Dylon (Lindsey) Bollock of Dell Rapids, Jared Goldammer of Brookings, and Marshall Holz of Arlington; great-grandchildren: Garret, Oakleigh, Ashton, Hudson, and Maverick; brother, Bill (Jan) Bollock of Rapid City; sister, Mary (Gary) Stadlman of Ethan; brothers and sisters-in-law: Pat (Bob) Miller, Barb (Daryl) Doty, Rick Hanten, Randy Hanten all of Mitchell, and Ron (Joyce) Hanten of Gillette, WY; lifelong friend, Owen McKittrick; numerous nieces and nephews and their children, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant grandchild, Jordan; brother, Mike Bollock; infant sisters, Margaret and Brenda; in-laws, Elmer Hanten, Maggie Hanten Scott, and Audrey Scott.