Grace Boisen, 97, of Mitchell, SD, formerly of Mt. Vernon, SD, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Ruthven Care Center in Ruthven, IA. Visitation will be Monday, July 24, from 1-3:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Pastor Ben Payne officiating.

Grace Eloise Boisen was born November 13, 1925 to Rudolph and Sarah Holter in Aurora County, SD.

Grace married the love of her life, John Boisen, on May 30, 1945 in Louisiana. To this union, two daughters were born, Joan and Lynn. Grace and John farmed for nearly 50 years in rural Mt. Vernon, and Grace worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. After John’s passing, Grace left the farm and moved into Mitchell.

Grace is survived by her two daughters, Joan (Jim) Johnson and Lynn (Dennis) Klein; five grandchildren, Ben (Heather) Johnson, Mandy Farris, Kyle Klein, Alysa (Pat) Murphy, and Dylan (Meredith) Klein; five great-grandchildren, Kyra, Ella, Arianna Grace, Gibson, and Slater; brother, Ray (Ruth) Holter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and sisters, Mona and Wilma.