Gloria Edwards, age 91, of Pickstown, SD, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with burial at the Minnehaha Cemetery, Colton, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children: Darcy (Dave) Lekness, Rapid City, SD, June (Keith) Zimmerman, Alexandria, MN, Doug (Denise) Edwards, Brandon, SD and Dana (Marla) Edwards, Pierre, SD; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Donald Edwards, Eagle River, AK; three sisters-in-laws, Doris Edwards, Lakeland, FL, Helen Boen, Sioux Falls, SD and Ardys Boen, Colton, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwards; her parents, Austin Sr. & Nellie Boen; four brothers, Austin Jr., Jerome, Roger and Donald Boen; three sisters, Mildred Brown, Audrey Davis and Dolores Arlene Rahrer; and one step-grandson, Shane Lekness. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.